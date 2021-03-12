MPPSC Forest Service Main Exam 2019 application starts, exam on April 18
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has commenced the online application process for the State Forest Service (Main) Exam, 2019. Eligible candidates can apply at the MPPSC website mppsc.nic.in till March 27.
Candidates who have cleared the MPPSC State Forest Service preliminary exam are eligible to register for the Main exam. The prelim result was announced in December last year.
According to the MPPSC schedule, the MPPSC State Forest Service Main exam 2019 will be held on April 18 and the admit cards will be available on the portal from April 8. The exam will be conducted in two sessions for two papers: Paper 1 (10.00 AM to 12.00 PM) and Paper 2 (2.00 PM and 4.00 PM).
Here’s MPPSC Forest Service Main Exam 2019 notification.
Application fee
Candidates who are residents of Madhya Pradesh will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 400. Those from outside the state are required to pay Rs 800.
Steps to apply for MPPSC Forest Service Main Exam 2020:
- Visit MPPSC website mppsc.nic.in
- Go to ‘Apply Online’ section and click on ‘Online Application Form Link for State Forest Service Mains Examination 2019’
- Click on the Apply button under the exam banner and proceed to fill the form (Note that candidates can fill the same form for both exams)
- Fill the form, upload documents and submit
- Pay the application fee
- Download a copy of the form and take a printout for future reference.