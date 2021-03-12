Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has commenced the online application process for the State Forest Service (Main) Exam, 2019. Eligible candidates can apply at the MPPSC website mppsc.nic.in till March 27.

Candidates who have cleared the MPPSC State Forest Service preliminary exam are eligible to register for the Main exam. The prelim result was announced in December last year.

According to the MPPSC schedule, the MPPSC State Forest Service Main exam 2019 will be held on April 18 and the admit cards will be available on the portal from April 8. The exam will be conducted in two sessions for two papers: Paper 1 (10.00 AM to 12.00 PM) and Paper 2 (2.00 PM and 4.00 PM).

Here’s MPPSC Forest Service Main Exam 2019 notification.

Application fee

Candidates who are residents of Madhya Pradesh will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 400. Those from outside the state are required to pay Rs 800.

Steps to apply for MPPSC Forest Service Main Exam 2020: