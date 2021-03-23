Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the final result of the 2019 Pharmacist and Assistant Lineman recruitment exam. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check and download the merit list from the HSSC website hssc.gov.in.

The merit list issued by HSSC contains the roll number-wise and category-wise list of successful candidates and the marks secured by the last selected candidate in each category.

HSSC conducted the recruitment drive to hire candidates for 183 posts of Assistant Lineman (ALM) at DHBVNL and 92 posts of Pharmacist at Haryana Health Services. The selection was made based on a written exam, scrutiny of documents and socio-economic criteria.

Here’s direct link to HSSC 2019 Pharmacist recruitment exam merit list.

Here’s direct link to HSSC 2019 Assistant Lineman recruitment exam merit list.