Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has announced the result of the Driver recruitment exam. The recruitment process involved a written exam, driving test, medical test and counselling round.

In total, 336 candidates have been selected for appointment to the post of driver in the Bihar government. Candidates can check and download the merit list from the BSSC website bssc.bih.nic.in.

The BSSC merit list contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. Such candidates are required to keep a track of updates on the portal.

Here’s direct link to BSSC Driver exam final result.