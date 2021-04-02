The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the detailed result of 5376 candidates qualified for Personality Test for recruitment to the post of fire operator under the department of fire and emergency services. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBPSC result consist the names, roll numbers and marks obtained by the candidates along with the remarks. The Commission has also released the cut-off marks.

Earlier, the Commission had released the final merit list of the candidates recommended for recruitment to 1,452 vacancies of Fire Operator in the WB Fire Service.

The interview round of the WBPSC 2018 Fire Operator recruitment exam was held in the month of January. The written exam result was released in September 2020 and the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) was held in November 2020.

Steps to download WBPSC Fire Operator Recruitment 2018 result:

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Click on, “DETAILED RESULT OF 5376 CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR PERSONALITY TEST IN CONNECTION WITH RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF FIRE OPERATOR...” under What’s New section The result will appear on the screen in PDF format Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check and download the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.