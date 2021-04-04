The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the postponement of the Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) 2020 examination due to elections in the states of West Bengal. Candidates will be able to check the new schedule on the official website nta.ac.in shortly.

Earlier, the exam for 48 courses was scheduled to be conducted on April 10. “The National Testing Agency had scheduled to conduct Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) on 10.04.2021 which has been postponed due to elections in the State of West Bengal,” read the official notification.

“The detailed schedule mentioning revised examination dates and details for downloading admit cards will be displayed on the website nta.ac.in and arpit.nta.nic.in shortly,” adds the notification.

ARPIT Exam 2020:

The ARPIT 2020 exam would be three hours long Computer-Based Test (CBT). The question paper will consist of only MCQs and the paper would be of 100 marks with no negative marking.

The examination will be held in 140 cities across the country and candidates must select four cities of their choice while filling the application form of ARPIT 2020.

The learner (Faculty and Non-Faculty) who successfully clears the examinations i.e. score 50% or more marks only will be issued a certificate by SWAYAM, which will be equivalent to one UGC Refresher Course for Career Advancement Scheme of faculty.

