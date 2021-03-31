The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Class 10 results in the first week of April, as per the media reports. Students who have appeared for the examination will be able to check and download their results from the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in once the results are uploaded.

The Board, however, has yet not confirmed the date and time for the announcement of the Class 10 result. The examination was conducted from February 17 to 24.

A total of 1.68 million candidates registered to appear for the Class 10 final exam in Bihar, which includes 8,46,663 male and 8,37,803 female students, according to a report by NDTV.

Steps to check the result:

Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘result link’ Key in your login credentials and submit Results will appear on the screen Download and take a print out for further reference

Earlier this month, the Commission released the Class 12 results. Out of 13.65 lakh students who appeared for the intermediate examination, a total of 10.4 lakh students passed the exam, reports JAGRAN Josh.

For the result update, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.