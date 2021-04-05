Today, i.e., April 5 is the last day to apply online for the recruitment to the post of Apprentice in the West Central Railway (WCR). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mponline.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 680 vacancies, of which, 134 vacancies are for Fitter post, 51 for Welder (GAS & Electric), 181 for Electrician, 28 for Carpenter, 28 for Painter, 10 for AC Mechanic, 11 for Machinist, 9 for Stenographer (Hindi), 9 for Stenographer (English), 15 for Electronic Mechanic, 4 for Cable joiner, 49 for Diesel mechanic, 26 for Mason, 16 for Black Smith, 10 for Surveyor, and 10 for Draftsman.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidates must have achieved the age of 15 years and must not be more than the age of 24 years as on February 25, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

The applicants must have passed Class 10 or its equivalent (in 10 + 2 system) with minimum 50% marks and ITI in fitter trade (affiliated to NCVT/SCVT).

Application Fees:

Candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 100 and Rs 70 as portal fees. Women, SC, ST, and PwD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Steps to apply for apprentice vacancies:

Visit the online application portal iforms.mponline.gov.in Register and create username and password Login and create your full profile with personal details, qualifications, experience details, enclosures, etc. After creating profile, click on ‘Running Application Forms’ link to fill application form, and click on payment button to pay the fees For the payment of unpaid applications or print duplicate receipt, click on ‘My Filled Applications / Receipt’ link on Home Page

Here’s the direct link to apply for the vacancies

Selection Process:

The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in Class 10. No test or interview will be conducted, reports JAGRAN Josh.