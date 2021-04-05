The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has begun the online registration process for admission to Class 10 and 12 for the academic year 2021-22. Students can register at the NIOS admission portal sdmis.nios.ac.in.

The minimum age to be eligible for admission to Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) is 14 and 15 respectively.

For Secondary students, NIOS offers 36 subjects including 18 languages, while for Sr. Secondary, 46 subjects including 12 languages are offered.

Details regarding syllabus, courses offered, fee structure, etc are available on the NIOS website nios.ac.in.

Steps to register for NIOS Class 10, 12 admission 2021-22: