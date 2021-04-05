Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the final results of the 2019 Upper and Lower Divisional Clerk recruitment exam. Candidates who were registered for the recruitment exam can check the final result and download the merit list from HSSC website hssc.gov.in.

The final result has been compiled by HSSC on the basis of written examination, scrutiny of documents and socio-economic criteria for the posts. The merit list contains the roll numbers of the candidates shortlisted for the appointment.

The candidates have been selected for a total 78 UDC and LDC posts at Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) in both field cadre and head office.

Here’s direct link to HSSC LDC final result (Field Cadre).

Here’s direct link to HSSC LDC final result (Head Office).

Here’s direct link to HSSC UDC final result (Field Cadre).