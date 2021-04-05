Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conclude the registration process for recruitment to a total of 22 vacancies of Scientific Officers (Group-B) at the State Forensic Science Service Organisation under the Home Department. The link for registration and payment of the application fee was made available to the candidates from March 4 at the OPSC website opsc.gov.in and will be available till today, i.e., April 5. However, the deadline for submission of the registered online application form is April 6.

The candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 400. Applicants are advised to download the recruitment notification from the OPSC website and read the details carefully.

Eligibility criteria:

Age Limit:

The minimum and maximum age limits are 21 and 32 respectively as of January 2021. The upper age limit relaxation by five years is applicable to candidates falling under the specified reserved categories.

Educational Qualification:

An applicant must possess a Master’s degree in the relevant subject with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks.

Selection Process:

OPSC will select candidates based on a Career Marking (100 marks) and Interview (50 marks).

Steps to apply for OPSC Scientific Officer vacancies:

Visit the OPSC official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply online’ Register yourself through the ‘New User’ tab Read the instructions carefully, fill the form and generate ‘Permanent Public Service Account No. (PPSAN)‘ On completion of registration, login at the OPSC portal using credentials and proceed to fill the exam form Fill form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the application form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.