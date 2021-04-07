The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has published the exam schedule of the CGPSC State Service Main Examination-2020. The CGPSC SSE Main 2020 will be held from June 18-21. Only candidates who cleared the preliminary exam are eligible to apply for the Main exam.

The CGPSC SSE Prelims 2020 result was declared on March 15. As many as 2,763 candidates have been shortlisted to appear in the CGPSC Main Exam 2020.

Registration for the Main exam for these candidates will commence on April 9 (12.00 PM) at the CGPSC website psc.cg.gov.in. The last day to apply is May 8.

An application fee of Rs 400 is applicable for unreserved category candidates.

The CGPSC SSE Mains 2020 will be held in two sessions — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Here’s CGPSC Mains 2020 exam schedule.

Here’s CGPSC Mains 2020 notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 175 vacancies available for Group A and B for State Civil Service, State Police Service, Chhattisgarh Finance Service, Food Officer/Assistant Director, State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Chief Municipal Officer, Child Development Project Officer Chhattisgarh Subordinate Service, Nayab Tahasildar, Excise Sub Inspector, Deputy Register, and Asst Inspector.