The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit cards/hall tickets for the OPENMAT, OPENNET, B.Ed entrance exams. Students set to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from IGNOU portal ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU will conduct the entrance tests for admission to Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.), Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing (OPENNET–IX) and management progammes (OPENMAT) on April 11. “Reporting Time is 9:15 AM and entry is not permitted after 10:30 AM. Candidate cannot leave before 11:00 AM,” a note on the admit card window reads.

Steps to download IGNOU entrance exam admit card:

Visit website ignou.ac.in Click on ‘Hall Tickets for BED, OPENMAT, Post Basic (Nursing Program) Entrance Test for January 2021 session to be held on 11th April 2021’ on the homepage

Click on the hall ticket link for the desired exam Enter Control Number/Roll Number and date of birth to login The admit card will appear on the screen Download admit card and take printout.

Here’s direct link to download IGNOU OPENMAT, OPENNET, BEd admit card.

B.Ed entrance test

The entrance test for the B.Ed programme will be held on April 11. The final admission to the programme shall be subject to their rank in the merit list in the entrance test and production of proof of their eligibility at the time of last date of submission of application for admission to B.Ed.programme along with original certificates and programme fee.

Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing test or OPENNET

Admission for Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing Programme at IGNOU for January 2021 session will be done region wise on the basis of merit in the common entrance test OPENNET – IX.

Management programmes

Admission to the management programme (MBA) of IGNOU is done through OPENMAT Entrance Test. After qualifying in OPENMAT XLIX, a learner will have to apply for admission on the specified application form as attached in the prospectus.