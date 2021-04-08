Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Class-I (Gazetted) (in the Department of Forests, Himachal Pradesh) Mains Exam schedule on its official website. Candidates who have been declared qualified to appear for the examination can check the schedule on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The Main Written Examination has been scheduled to be conducted from May 3 to 7, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Hall, in two sessions — 9.00 AM To 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

“The e-Admit cards and instructions to provisionally admitted candidates for the above mentioned posts will be uploaded on the website of the Commission i.e. www.hp.gov.in/hppsc and the candidates will also be informed through SMS/ e-mails on their respective Cellular Nos. /e-mail ID(s) provided by them in their respective Online Recruitment Application forms in due course of time,” read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification.

According to the notification, the candidates will appear for compulsory subjects - General Knowledge and Hindi on May 3, for English on May 4, and for optional subjects - Agriculture, Agriculture Engineering, Physics, Veterinary Science, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Statistics, Zoology on May 5. For other optional subjects including Chemistry, Computer Engineering, Civil Engineering, Forestry, Computer Science/Application, Botany, Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, and Mathematics, the candidates will have to appear on May 6 and on May 7 for Environmental Science, Geology, and Horticulture.

Also, the candidates are required to submit an under taking regarding number of chances availed for the above mentioned posts during the Main Written Examination, if not submitted earlier. They are further informed that subjects opted by them can’t be changed, therefore, no request for change of optional subjects will be entertained.

For more details, candidates are required to visit the official website here.