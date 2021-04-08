Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the answer key of Computer Based Test (CBT) 2020 for recruitment to various posts — SI, Asst Compiler, Depot Assistant, Class-IV, and others on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key on the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The answer key will be available online till April 11. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key along-with documentary evidence/ reference on the official website.

The examination was conducted in multiple batches from March 29 to April 5 at 10 examination venues in Jammu and Srinagar/Budgam. A total of 22431 candidates appeared for the examination, read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download the answer key:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on, “Link to view candidate response with answer key and submit the question representation for Adv 03 of 2020” Key in your roll number and password Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the answer key.

In order to raise objections, candidates can click on ‘Give Your Representation’ to submit the representation question wise and ‘SAVE AND CONTINUE’ to submit representation for more than one Question. Candidates are requested to click on ‘SUBMIT’ for Final Submission and Logout.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1997 vacancies. The online application process began on December 7, 2020, and concluded on January 25, 2021.