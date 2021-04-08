The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh (MCC) has invited online applications to fill a total of 172 vacancies for various posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies till May 3, 2021, at mccrectt2020.in.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, this recruitment drive is Corporation’s first recruitment initiative in more than a decade.

According to the official notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 81 vacancies for the posts of Firemen, 1 for Station Fire Officer, 41 for Clerks, 2 for SDEs, 4 for JEs, 6 for Sub-Inspectors (enforcement department), 1 for Law Officers, 3 for Jr Draftsman, 4 for Drivers, and 2 for Data Entry Operators, among other posts.

The last MC recruitment was held in 2010 for various posts of Sub-Divisional Engineers (SDE), Junior Engineers (JE), and Firemen. For other posts such as clerks, the recruitment was conducted in 2004.

Important Dates:

Commencement of online application process: April 8

Last date for the submission of the application form: May 3

Last date for submission of fee in any SBI branch: May 5

Steps to apply for MCC vacancies:

Visit the official website mccrectt2020.in On the homepage, click on, “Online Form” Key in the required details and click on Next Generate the login ID and password Click on “Complete Your Form” and fill in other details Preview and submit the application Pay the application fee

Here’s the direct link to apply for the MCC vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.