Chandigarh Municipal Corporation recruitment process begins; apply online till May 3
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for a total of 172 vacancies for various posts till May 3, 2021, at mccrectt2020.in.
The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh (MCC) has invited online applications to fill a total of 172 vacancies for various posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies till May 3, 2021, at mccrectt2020.in.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, this recruitment drive is Corporation’s first recruitment initiative in more than a decade.
According to the official notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 81 vacancies for the posts of Firemen, 1 for Station Fire Officer, 41 for Clerks, 2 for SDEs, 4 for JEs, 6 for Sub-Inspectors (enforcement department), 1 for Law Officers, 3 for Jr Draftsman, 4 for Drivers, and 2 for Data Entry Operators, among other posts.
The last MC recruitment was held in 2010 for various posts of Sub-Divisional Engineers (SDE), Junior Engineers (JE), and Firemen. For other posts such as clerks, the recruitment was conducted in 2004.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of online application process: April 8
- Last date for the submission of the application form: May 3
- Last date for submission of fee in any SBI branch: May 5
Steps to apply for MCC vacancies:
- Visit the official website mccrectt2020.in
- On the homepage, click on, “Online Form”
- Key in the required details and click on Next
- Generate the login ID and password
- Click on “Complete Your Form” and fill in other details
- Preview and submit the application
- Pay the application fee
Here’s the direct link to apply for the MCC vacancies.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.