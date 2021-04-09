The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has started the online application process for the State Service Main Examination-2020. The candidates who have been declared qualified in the preliminary examinations are eligible to apply for the Main exam at psc.cg.gov.in. The last day to apply is May 8.

The applicants from General and reserved category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 400 and Rs 300, respectively. The CGPSC SSE Main 2020 is scheduled to be conducted from June 18 to 21 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The CGPSC SSE Prelims 2020 result was declared on March 15. As many as 2,763 candidates have been shortlisted to appear in the CGPSC Main Exam 2020.

Steps to apply for SSE Mains 2020:

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” against STATE SERVICE (MAINS) EXAM-2020 Register and proceed with application process Fill in the required details Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for SSE Mains 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 175 vacancies available for Group A and B for State Civil Service, State Police Service, Chhattisgarh Finance Service, Food Officer/Assistant Director, State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Chief Municipal Officer, Child Development Project Officer Chhattisgarh Subordinate Service, Nayab Tahasildar, Excise Sub Inspector, Deputy Register, and Asst Inspector.