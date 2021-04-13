The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the final result of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2020. Candidates who appeared for the final interview round can check the merit list online at UPPSC’s official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The final phase of the exam i.e. interview round was held from April 1 to 8 for 845 eligible candidates. Of these, 43 candidates did not appear for interviews.

According to the UPPSC merit list, 476 candidates have been selected and recommended for appointment to 487 vacancies of various state government posts. The remaining 11 vacant posts have been carried forward due to the unavailability of suitable candidates.

The UPPSC merit list contains the roll number, name and category of the shortlisted candidates.

Steps to check the UPPSC PCS 2020 final result: