Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released document verification schedule and application form for 2016 Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer. Candidates who qualified the typing test held in February can check the document verification schedule and download the application form from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The document verification is scheduled to be conducted from April 22 to 24 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 1.00 PM.

According to UPPSC, 4881 candidates had participated in the recruitment exam for a total of 303 vacant posts. Of these, 260 candidates were provisionally shortlisted by the Commission for DV round. The remaining 43 vacancies couldn’t be filled due to the unavailability of suitable candidates. Hence UPPSC will carry forward these vacancies.

Steps to download the documents and application form:

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD REQUIRED DOCUMENTS AND APPLICATION FORM FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI/ SAHAYAK SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI ETC...” Key in your login details and submit Download the documents and take a printout for future reference

UPPSC RO/ARO Preliminary examination was conducted on September 20, 2020, and the Mains examination was conducted on December 22, 23, 2020. A total of 5754 candidates appeared for the Mains examination.

