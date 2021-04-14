Followed by the postponement of CBSE and MP board examination, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Ajmer also decided to postpone Class 10, 12 examination. The students of Classes 8th, 9th, and 11th will be promoted without examinations.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot announced that in view of the second wave of Coronavirus, the state government has taken an important decision of postponing the Class 10th and 12th board examinations scheduled to be conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer.

कोरोना संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर को देखते हुए राज्य सरकार ने एक महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लेते हुए राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड, अजमेर द्वारा आयोजित की जाने वाली 10वीं एवं 12वीं बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं स्थगित कर दी हैं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 14, 2021

“The state government has also decided to promote students of Class 8th to Ninth, Class 9 students to Class X and students of Class 11 to Class XII,” read the tweet further.

इसी के साथ राज्य सरकार ने 8वीं बोर्ड के छात्र-छात्राओं को नवीं, कक्षा 9 के छात्र-छात्राओं को दसवीं तथा 11वीं कक्षा के छात्र-छात्राओं को बारहवीं कक्षा में प्रमोट करने का भी फैसला किया है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 14, 2021

Apart from Rajasthan, the Himachal Pradesh Government has also decided to postpone Classes 10, 12 and undergraduate (UG) final exams, reports NDTV.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.