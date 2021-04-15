The Uttar Pradesh government has postponed the Class 10 and 12 board examinations amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic, reports said on Thursday. The government will decide the new dates in May after reviewing the pandemic situation.

For students of Classes 1 to 12, classroom teaching will remain suspended till May 15. No exam will be held during this period, the government has said, according to NDTV.

This is the second time the UP board exams have been deferred this year. The state government had earlier postponed the exams to May 8. The board exams were originally slated to begin on April 24.

Moreover, schools and colleges for Classes 1 to 12 in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed till May 15, reports BT.

Uttar Pradesh: High School and Intermediate exams for the Uttar Pradesh Board have been postponed again. After a meeting of higher officials in the first week of May, a new examination schedule will be announced. — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) April 15, 2021

Last week, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra also declared their respective boards are postponing Class 10 and 12 exams amid the second wave of Covid-19. Madhya Pradesh government has also delayed the board exams.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the cancelling of the Class 10 board exams and the deferment of Class 12 exam.