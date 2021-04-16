Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will soon close the online application process for recruitment to the post of Lower Division Clerk. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the BPSC’s website bpsc.bih.nic.in till today, i.e., April 16.

Eligibility criteria:

Age: The upper age limit for unreserved male and female candidates is 37 and 40 respectively as of August 2021.

Educational qualification: An applicant must have passed Intermediate or Class 12 exam.

Technical qualification: An applicant must know how to work on a computer.

Selection procedure:

BPSC will select candidates on the basis of two written exams: Preliminary and Main recruitment exam. Selected candidates will be called for a computer skill test.

Application fee:

An application fee of Rs 600 is applicable.

Here’s BPSC LDC recruitment 2021 notification.

Steps to apply online:

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on “Apply Online” Register and proceed with the application form Fill in the required details and submit Pay the applicable fee Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply online.