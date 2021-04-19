Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, IISc is set to release the JAM 2021 admission registration form from tomorrow, i.e., April 20. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the entrance examination can apply online for the masters programmes using the prescribed Admission Form available at the JOAPS website, irrespective of the Institute where the admission is sought.

The last date to submit the online application form is May 20, 2021, at joaps.iisc.ac.in. Earlier, the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) registration forms were scheduled to release on April 15 and the last date to submit was April 28.

JAM 2021 was conducted on February 14 and the result was announced on March 20. The scorecard was released on March 27 and will remain available till July 31.

As many as 14,725 candidates have scored above the cut-off marks, reports NDTV.

According to the JAM 2021 calendar, the first admission list will be released on June 16, the second on July 1 and the third on July 16. The admission will be closed from July 20, 2021.

Admission Process:

Considering the candidate’s rank in the All India Merit List, category of the candidate and the order of preference declared in the Application Form, the First Admission List for each program will be prepared by the Organizing Institute. The first admission list will be released on June 16 on the official site of JAM.

Once an offer is received, candidates will have to either accept or reject the offer and proceed as per the process. The application fee for admission is Rs 600 for all candidates.

