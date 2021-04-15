Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, IISc has postponed the JAM 2021 admission registration process. After JAM 2021 results are announced, a qualified candidate should apply online only using the prescribed Admission Form available at the JOAPS website, irrespective of the Institute where the admission is sought.

Earlier the JAM admission forms were scheduled to release on April 15 and the last date to submit was April 28. The revised period for submission of the online admission form is April 20 - May 20.

JAM 2021 was conducted on February 14 and the result was announced on March 20. The scorecard was released on March 27 and will remain available till July 31.

Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can apply for provisional admission at IITs by filling up the admission forms while mentioning their choice of institution and programmes.

Admission process

Considering the candidate’s rank in the All India Merit List, category of the candidate and the order of preference declared in the Application Form, the First Admission List for each program will be prepared by the Organizing Institute. The first admission list will be released on June 16 on the official site of JAM.

Once an offer is received, candidates will have to either accept or reject the offer and proceed as per the process. The application fee for admission is Rs 600 for all candidates.

Here’s JAM 2021 admission procedure.