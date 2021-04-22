Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has again announced the postponement of the online application deadline for the various posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Interested and eligible candidates can register for the vacancies on the official website pariksha.up.nic.in or upsessb.org till May 1.

According to the official notification, the last date to submit the application fee and complete application form is May 3 and May 5, 2021, respectively. Earlier, the board postponed the last registration date from April 11 to 21.

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 15198 vacancies, of which, 12603 vacancies are for the post of UP TGT and 2595 vacancies are for UP PGT.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The candidates must not be less than the age of 21 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

UP TGT: The candidate should hold a Bachelor Degree in the relevant subject and have done BEd or equivalent qualification.

UP PGT: The candidate should hold a Post Graduate Degree and have done BEd.

Steps to apply for UPSESSB TGT, PGT vacancies:

Visit the official website pariksha.up.nic.in Click on, “UPSESSB: Click here to submit college preference choice and download revised Interview Letter for various subjects for TGT and PGT Examination...” Click on “All Notifications/Advertisements” Click on apply and proceed with registration Fill the form and submit Pay the application fee Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for TGT, PGT vacancies.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written examination and interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.