The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has cancelled the Class 10 board exam 2021 amid the worsening coronavirus crisis in the state. At the same time, CGBSE has deferred the Class 12 board exams 2021s, which were scheduled to be conducted from May 3 to May 24, at a later point in time when the situation is conducive.

Class 10 students will be assessed based on performance in internal assignments.

“If a student has not completed the assignment work or has not achieved the minimum marks required, then such students will be awarded passing marks. Further, if a student is dissatisfied with the awarded marks, then they shall be given an opportunity to appear for the exams when the COVID-19 situation improves,” said CGBSE secretary VK Goyal in an official statement, reported Indian Express.

The CGBSE had earlier postponed the Class 10 examination. The secondary (class 10) exams were scheduled to be held from April 15 to May 1.