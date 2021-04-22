The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification announcing the postponement of Papers-II of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF 2019 examination due to due to rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. The examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 8, 2021.

“Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Commission has decided to defer the Paper-II of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination-2019 scheduled on 08-05-2021. Fresh date for the said examination will be intimated in due course,” read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The Commission will announce the fresh date for the examination on the official website and candidates are advised to visit the same for regular updates.

Earlier, the Commission released the final result of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF examination, 2018.

A total of 2557 candidates (258 female and 2299 male) were shortlisted to appear for the Document Verification. Out of these, 1433 candidates (161 female and 1272 male) have been declared qualified for appointment.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.