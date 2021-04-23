The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the final result of the Junior System Engineer recruitment exam 2019. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can check the final result and download the merit list from the HSSC website hssc.gov.in.

The final result has been compiled by HSSC on the basis of written examination, scrutiny of documents and socio-economic criteria for the posts. The merit list contains the roll numbers of the candidates shortlisted for the appointment.

The recruitment drive was held to fill 146 vacant posts of Junior System Engineer at Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.

Here’s direct link to HSSC 2019 Jr System Engineer final result.

Steps to check HSSC 2019 Jr System Engineer final result: