The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has notified the cancellation of the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET 2020) certificate verification phase II on its official website apset.net.in. The DV was scheduled to be conducted from April 27 to 20, 2021.

Candidates who could not attend the APSET 2020 DV phase I can send the scanned and attested copies of the Certificates to the Member Secretary, APSET at the email apsetau@gmail.com by May 10.

“The second phase APSET-2020 Certificate verification to be held at Visakhapatnam from 27th to 29th April 2021 is cancelled due to representations from several candidates.

“The candidates who could not attend for the first phase certificate verification of APSET-2020 may send the scanned attested copies of the Certificates to the Member Secretary, APSET at the email apsetau@gmail.com by 10th May 2021. The attested copies of the certificates may be posted to The Member Secretary, APSET, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam,” read the official statement.

The phase I certificate verification was held from March 15 to 18 from 10.00 AM to 5.30 PM, at four different centres, including — Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Anantapur, and Tirupati.

The APSET 2020 exam was conducted on December 20, 2020, and the result was released in the month of February 2021. A total of 26,527 candidates appeared for the examination.

The examination is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to apply for the Assistant Professor role in universities in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

