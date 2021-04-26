The online application process for the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET 2021) is currently underway. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) started the application process in mid-March.

Interested and eligible candidates can register on the official website jkbopee.gov.in till April 30. An application fee of Rs 1200 is to be paid online.

JKCET will be held for admission to Bachelor of Engineering & Technology Courses in government/ private colleges of UT of J&K for the academic session 2021. Students who have qualified Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as compulsory subjects are eligible to apply for JKCET 2021. However, those students who will appear in the Class 12 board examination this year will also be eligible for JKCET 2021 but they have to produce the mark sheets during the time of JKCET result or counselling.

The date of the entrance exam will be notified on the JKBOPEE portal after the conclusion of application process. Candidates are advised to download the prospectus for JKCET 2021 from the Board’s website.

Here’s JKCET 2021 official notification.

Steps to register for JKCET 2021:

Visit the official website jkbopee.gov.in On the homepage, click on “CET Engineering” Read instructions carefully and proceed with the application form Fill in the details, upload the required documents and submit Make the fee payment Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Here’s direct link to register online for JKCET 2021.