Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the draft answer key of the Agricultural Officer (Extension) exam, Assistant Agricultural Officer and Assistant Horticultural Officer exams. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the answer key and raise objection at the TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in.

The Agricultural Officer (Extension) exam was held on April 18 while the AAO/AHO exam was conducted on April 17. The Assistant Director of Horticulture and Horticultural Officer exam was held on April 18 and 19.

Candidates can challenge the answer keys only as per the question number given in the Specimen Question Booklet hosted on the Commission’s website. All the objections/views received with evidence will be placed before the Expert Committee for the finalization of the answer keys.

Representations, challenging the tentative answer keys shall be submitted in online mode only through the TNPSC portal within seven days i.e by May 3 (5.45 PM). The final answer keys will be published on the Commission’s website only after the completion of the entire selection process.

Here’s direct link to check TNPSC answer keys.

Steps to download TNPSC answer keys:

Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ — ‘Question Papers’ — ‘Objective Type answer key’ Select the answer key for relevant post Download answer key and check Raise objection, if any, by following instructions on the website.

TNPSC has notified 365 vacancies of Agricultural Officer (Extension), 122 of AAO and 307 of AHO.