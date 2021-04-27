Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (PSSSB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Technical Assistant. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in from April 28, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 120 Technical Assistant vacancies.

As per a report by JAGRAN Josh, the online application process will begin on April 28 and conclude on May 20 at 5.00 PM. The last date to pay the application fee is May 24, 2021.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and must not be more than the age of 37 years.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have graduation degree in Agriculture or Chemistry/ Bio-Chemistry/ Botany/ Zoology. Knowledge of Punjabi language is necessary.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee:

The candidates from general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000. The candidates from SC/ ST/ EWS, Ex-servicemen and dependent, and Handicapped are required to pay Rs 250, Rs 200 and Rs 500, respectively.

Steps to apply for the vacancies:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to ‘Online Application’ section and click on the desired post Click on ‘New Registration’ and fill the form Upload the documents, pay the fees and submit Download the application form and take printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.