Subordinate Service Selection Board, Punjab (PSSSB) has declared the Assistant Superintendent (AS), Welfare Officer (WO), and Probation Officer (PO) result on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

“The merit list has been prepared very carefully, however, in case of any discrepancy which comes into the notice of the Board at any time the Board reserves its rights to modify or amend the same,” read the official notification.

All the recommended candidates are advised to contact the Additional Director General of Police, Prisons, Punjab, Chandigarh office.

The recruitment drive is being held for a total of 48 posts of Assistant Superintendent (AS), Welfare Officer (WO), and Probation Officer (PO). “PSSSB Exam for the said posts will be held on January 31, 2021,” reports JAGRAN Josh.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website of SSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, under the current news section, click on “Click Here to View the Result of Assistant Superintendent/Probation Officer/Welfare Officer” The result will appear in PDF format Download and take a print for future reference

