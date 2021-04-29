Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the result of the 2018 Junior Assistant recruitment exam. The merit list contains the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified in the basic computer skill test that was held on March 21 and are provisionally selected for appointment.

The merit list can be downloaded from OSSSC’s official website osssc.gov.in. Candidates can also login at the portal to check their result

Steps to check OSSSC 2018 Junior Assistant exam result:

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on, ‘Publication of Provisional Results for recruitment to the District Cadre posts of Junior Assistant under General and Special Drive for ST/SC-2018.’ The merit list will appear on screen Check using roll number Login at the website using User Id and password Download and check your result.

Here’s the direct link to OSSSC 2018 Junior Assistant exam merit list.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1,746 vacancies for District/Range/Division Cadre posts of Junior Clerk and Junior Assistant in various departments in the government of Odisha. The application process for the same was conducted from December 2018 to January 2019.