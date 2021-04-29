Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has declared the result of Class 5, 7, 10 and 12 public examinations 2021. The exam was held on April 3 and 4.

Students who appeared in the examinations can check the result on the official website at samastha.in.

The Board has released the result of the English Medium Public Exam - January-March 2021 , Boarding exam April 2021 and General Exam April 2021.

Steps to check Kerala Samastha Exam 2021 results: