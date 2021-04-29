The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has once again notified the extension of the Common Entrance Test (JKCET 2021) on its official website. The interested candidates can now apply online till May 10, 2021, at jkbopee.gov.in.

The applicants are required to pay the application fee of Rs 1200. Earlier, the registration was scheduled to conclude tomorrow, i.e., April 30.

“It is notified for information of all such eligible interested candidates who are willing to apply for admission to Common Entrance Test (CET) for Engineering Courses-2021 that the Board has further decided to extend the last date for submission of online Application Forms for the said courses from 30-04-2021 to 10-05-2021(mid-night). The other terms and conditions shall remain the same as notified in the Information Brochure and the Notification No. 036-BOPEE of 2021 dated 10-03-2021,” read the notification.

Steps to register for JKCET 2021:

Visit the official website jkbopee.gov.in On the homepage, click on “CET Engineering” Read instructions carefully and proceed with the application form Fill in the details, upload the required documents and submit Make the fee payment Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

JKCET 2021 will be held for admission to Bachelor of Engineering and Technology Courses in government/ private colleges of UT of J&K for the academic session 2021. Students who have qualified Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as compulsory subjects are eligible to apply for JKCET 2021. However, those students who will appear in the Class 12 board examination this year will also be eligible for JKCET 2021 but they have to produce the mark sheets during the time of JKCET result or counselling.

The date of the entrance exam will be notified on the JKBOPEE portal after the conclusion of application process. Candidates are advised to download the prospectus for JKCET 2021 from the Board’s website.

