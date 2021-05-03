The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 has been postponed for four months to make a large number of qualified doctors available for Covid-19 duties, the government announced on Monday. NEET PG 2021 will not be held before August 31.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said: “A decision was taken to postpone NEET-PG for at least 4 months & the exam will not be held before 31st August 2021. Students will also be given atleast one month of time after announcement of exam before it is conducted. This will make a large number of qualified doctors available for Covid duties.”

Originally, the NEET PG exam was scheduled to be held on April 18, but was postponed amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India.

NEET PG is conducted by the National Board of Education as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/ MS/ Postgraduate Diploma programmes.

Here’s NEET PG postponement notice.

Final Year MBBS students on Covid duty

In Monday’s high-level meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi, it was also decided to allow deployment of medical interns in Covid management duties under the supervision of their faculty, as part of the Internship rotation.

“The services of Final Year MBBS students can be utilized for providing services like tele-consultation and monitoring of mild Covid cases after due orientation by and under supervision of Faculty,” the PMO said, adding, “The services of Final Year PG Students (broad as well as super-specialties) as residents may continue to be utilized until fresh batches of PG Students have joined.”

The individuals providing services in Covid management will be given priority in forthcoming regular Government recruitments after they complete a minimum of 100 days of Covid duty, the government said.