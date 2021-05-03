The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced on-demand examination result on the official website results.nios.ac.in. The examinations for Class 10, 12 were held from March 16 to 31, 2021.

The candidates are required to login to the portal using their enrollment number and security pin.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website results.nios.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Check Result” under “On Demand Examination Result” Key in your login credentials and submit The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result.

Earlier, National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) announced the result of the Diploma Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) (Meghalaya, Jammu & Kashmir) 2021. The exam was conducted in offline mode from February 5 to 26.

Along with the D.El.Ed result, the NIOS also released the result for vocational courses and Community Health Project of Bihar State.

As per a report by NDTV, “The NIOS in April announced that it is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation across the country and it will take into consideration health and safety of learners before finalising the June 2021 examinations for Class 10, Class 12. The June examination dates are expected to be announced by May 20, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.