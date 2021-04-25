National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the result of the Diploma Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) (Meghalaya, Jammu & Kashmir) 2021. The exam was conducted in offline mode from February 5 to 26. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check results at projects.nios.ac.in.

Along with the D.El.Ed result, the NIOS has also released the result for vocational courses and Community Health Project of Bihar State. Candidates can access their results using their Enrollment Number.

Here’s direct link to check NIOS D.El.Ed result 2021.

Steps to check NIOS D.El.Ed result 2021: