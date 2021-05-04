Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified the online application details for Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO Mains) Competitive Examination. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the BPSC APO Prelims 2021 can register online for the Mains on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from May 12 onward.

A total of 3995 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. The Prelims was conducted on February 7, 2021, as per the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 553 vacancies, of which 188 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

Important Dates:

Commencement of online applications: May 12

Last date to apply for APO Mains: June 4

Last date to send applications along with the required documents to the Commission: June 11 by 5.00 PM

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

Steps to apply for APO 2020 Main exam:

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Key in your Username and Password to login Pay the application fee Fill up the application form and submit Now click on “Download filled Application” and take a printout

Candidates may read the application details here.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be based on the Prelims, Mains and interview round. The Mains examination will consist of seven papers.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.