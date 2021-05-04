The Reserve Bank of India has today declared the result of RBI Officer Grade-B Phase-II recruitment examination. Candidates who appeared for the examination held on April 1 can check their results at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

As per the released notification, a total of 764 candidates have been declared qualified.

The qualified candidates will now be called for the interview round.

“The interviews schedule will be intimated to candidates in due course. The interview call letters (with New Roll Numbers) indicating date, time and venue of the interview will be sent to shortlisted candidates in Phases (in due course) on their registered email address,” read the notice.

Shortlisted candidates who have yet not shared the scanned copies of their eligibility documents are advised to forward them at documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in on or before May 15, 2021.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Click on “Results” under Current Vacancies tab Click on “Direct Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) - BY- 2021 Result of Phase-II examination held on April 1, 2021” The result will appear in the PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 322 vacancies at RBI of Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR, and Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM.

