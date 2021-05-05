South Eastern Railway has notified vacancies for various posts of Staff Nurse, Hospital Attendant (Male/ Female), House Keeping Asst. and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website ser.indianrailways.gov.in till May 7 by 6.00 PM.

The recruitment aims to fill up 53 vacancies including 20 posts of Staff Nurse vacancies, 5 for Dresser, 6 for Hospital Attendant (Male), 7 for Hospital Attendant (Female), and 15 for House Keeping Assistant.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates must have attained the age of 18 years. The upper age for the post of Staff Nurse is 40 years and 33 years for other posts.

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse : The applicant should have completed 3 year course in General Nursing and midwifery from a School of Nursing or recognized by the Indian Nursing council or B.Sc.(Nursing).

Application Process:

The applicants are required to email the scanned copies of prescribed application form along with required documents to srdpoadra@gmail.com on or before May 7 (6.00 PM).

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online/telephonic interview. The date and time shall be communicated to the eligible candidates in due course of time.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.