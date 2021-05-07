Osmania University has declared the semester exam result of postgraduate courses held in November 2020 for programmes including M.Sc Mathematics, MA Telugu, MA Urdu, MA Hindi and MA History. Moreover, OU has also announced the BE seventh semester exam results which were held in March 2021.

To check the result, candidates have to use their 12-digit roll number to sign in at the official website osmania.ac.in. The scorecard contains details regarding candidates, their subject-wise marks, total marks obtained and qualifying status.

Here’s direct link to Osmania University exam result page.

Steps to check Osmania University exam results: