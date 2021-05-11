All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor in various Departments. Interested candidates can apply at the official website aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in till June 8.

AIIMS has notified a total of 127 faculty post vacancies. Of these, 30 are of Professor, 22 of additional Professor, 29 of Associate Professor, and 46 of Assistant Professor,

An application fee of Rs 3000 is applicable for UR/OBC/EWS categories and Rs 200 for SC/ST, PwBD, women categories.

Age limit

Professor/Additional Professor: Not exceeding 58 (Fifty-Eight) years as on the last date of the receipt of the online application.

Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor: Not exceeding 50 (Fifty) years.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification to determine other eligibility criteria.

Here’s AIIMS Gorakhpur Professor recruitment notification.

Selection procedure

Based on the details of the candidate, the AIIMS Screening Committee may shortlist candidates for an interview. If required there may be a Screening test to shortlist candidates for interviews in case a large number of candidates apply for the posts. Candidates called for an interview will have to produce all relevant original documents as proof of details furnished in their application at the time of interview.

Steps to apply for AIIMS Gorakhpur Professor recruitment: