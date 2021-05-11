The Rajasthan Police recruitment board has released the answer key of the 2019 Constable recruitment exam on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check the answer key on the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5000 Constable vacancies in the Rajasthan Police. The vacancies consist of Constable General and Constable Driver. The exam was held in November last year.

Here’s direct link to Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2019 answer key.

Steps to check Constable exam answer key: