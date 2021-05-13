South Central Railway (SCR) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Nursing Superintendent, Lab Asst and Hospital Attendant for COVID-19 duty. Candidates with relevant qualification can apply for the posts on the official website scr.indianrailways.gov.in till May 15.

The candidates will be offering their services in Quarantine/Isolation wards exclusively for COVID-19 patients at Central Railway Hospital Lallaguda, Secunderabad purely on temporary basis. The present engagement is for period upto May 31, 2022, read the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The recruitment drive will fill up 40 vacancies, of which, 16 vacancies are for the post of Nursing Superintendent, 4 for Lab Assistant, and 20 for Hospital Attendant.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age: The candidates applying for the post of Nursing Superintendent should not be less than the age of 20 years and 18 years minimum age is required for other posts. The upper age limit for all of the vacancies is 54 years as on April 1, 2020.

Educational Qualification

Nursing Superintendent: Certificate as registered Nurse and Midwife having passed 3 years Course in General Nursing and midwifery from a School of nursing or other institutions recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or BSc (Nursing).

Certificate as registered Nurse and Midwife having passed 3 years Course in General Nursing and midwifery from a School of nursing or other institutions recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or BSc (Nursing). Lab Assistant: 10 + 2 science stream Plus Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT).

10 + 2 science stream Plus Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT). Hospital Attendant: 10th pass or ITI from a recognized board/ Institution.

Application Process:

Eligible candidates are advised to fill the details in the link provided in the website www.scr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Applications of candidates who have applied for these positions on their own in Central Hospital are being entertained. The selected candidates will be required to join with immediate effect, read the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.