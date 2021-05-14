Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has notified vacancies for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Director, Jansampark (Hindi Medium). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.cg.gov.in from May 17, 2021.

The last day to apply for the vacancies is June 15. Candidates may make corrections to their applications, if needed, from June 16 to 21.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 3 vacancies. The pay scale is Rs 56100.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: The applicants must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 40 yeas as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have a graduation degree and journalism degree from a recognised university.

Application Fee

The candidates from general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 400 and Rs 300 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

The selection of the applicants will be done on the basis of examination followed by the interview. The examination will consist 100 marks and 33 marks are required to appear for the interview round. For candidates from reserved category, 23 marks required to appear for interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.