The Military Engineer Services (MES) will today conclude the online applications for the recruitment of Supervisor and Draughtsman on its official website. Eligible candidates can apply for the positions on the official website mes.gov.in till 11.59 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 502 vacancies, out of which, 450 vacancies are for Supervisor Barracks and Stores and 52 are for Draughtsman. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 20 tentatively and the admit card will be released two weeks prior to the exam.

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The lower and upper age limit for both posts is 18 and 30 respectively.

Educational Qualifications

Draughtsman: A Diploma in Architectural Assistantship from a recognized university.

Supervisor: A Master with economics or commerce or statistics/business studies or public administration and one year experience OR Graduation in economics or commerce or statistics/business studies or public administration and Diploma in Material Management/ Warehousing Management/ Purchasing/ Logistics/ Public Procurement) and 2 years of experience.

Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay the registration fee of Rs 100. However, the Women/ SC/ ST/ PWD/ ESM candidates are exempted from the payment of any registration fee.

Steps to apply for MES recruitment 2021

Visit MES website mes.gov.in Under the ‘What’s New’ section, click on the link ‘RECRUITMENT TO POSTS IN MILITARY ENGINEER SERVICES (MES)’ Click on the new registration link and register Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download application form and print a copy

Here’s direct link to apply for MES recruitment 2021.