National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the result of the Asha Certificate programme exam 2021 held in February. Candidates who took the exam can check their result on the official website voc.nios.ac.in.

In a tweet, NIOS said this time pass percentage is 85%, however, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh & Himachal recorded a 100% pass result.

Under the leadership of Chairperson, NIOS has declared today the result of the ASHA Certificate Program Exam held in February 2021, which is available on https://t.co/ucppx5rFXj; This time pass percentage is 85%, however Sikkim,Chhattisgarh & Himachal recorded 100% pass result pic.twitter.com/irg2lWeAWK — NIOS (@niostwit) May 17, 2021

