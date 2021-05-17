NIOS Asha Certificate Programme result declared for February 2021 exam; here’s direct link
National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the result of the Asha Certificate programme exam 2021 held in February. Candidates who took the exam can check their result on the official website voc.nios.ac.in.
In a tweet, NIOS said this time pass percentage is 85%, however, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh & Himachal recorded a 100% pass result.
Here’s direct link to check NIOS Asha Certificate Programme Result 2021
Steps to check NIOS Asha Certificate Programme Result:
- Visit website voc.nios.ac.in
- Go to ‘Exam/Result’ section – ‘Result’ – ‘Asha Certificate Programme’
- Enter Enrollment Number to access result
- Download scorecard and take a printout.