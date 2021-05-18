The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for the schools to upload the internal assessment marks of Class 10 students. Schools affiliated with the central board can now upload the marks till June 30 on the special portal.

Earlier, CBSE had kept June 5 as the last date for submission of marks and June 11 for submission of internal assessment marks. The result was expected on June 20 but that date will now be deferred.

In its notice, CBSE said the decision to extend the deadline has been taken “...keeping in view the situation of the pandemic, lockdown in States and safety of teachers and other staff members of the affiliated schools.”

CBSE has announced a new marking policy for the tabulation of marks for Class 10 board exams 2021 which have been cancelled in view of the coronavirus pandemic. As per the policy, students will be accessed out of a maximum of 100 marks for each subject. The Internal Assessment for 20 marks have already been done by the schools and a majority of them have uploaded their data on the CBSE portal.

The assessment of the rest 80 marks will be done by the school:

a) based on the marks scored by the candidate in the different tests/exams conducted by the school during the year, and

b) the marks should be in consonance with the past performance of the school in Class X board examinations.

CBSE on May 10 has also opened the ‘e Pareeksha’ portal for uploading the marks of Class 10 students.