The State Bank of India (SBI) has decided to defer the Pharmacist and Specialist Cadre Officer online recruitment exams 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The SBI Pharmacist exam 2021 and SBI SCO exam 2021 were supposed to be held on May 23 in a computer-based mode. The e-admit cards were released last week.

Candidates registered to appear for the exam can check the official notice at the SBI career page at sbi.co.in/careers.

“In view of the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Online Examination scheduled to be held on 23.05.2021 has been deferred till further notice,” the notice read.

Here’s SBI exam postponement notice.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for regular updates. The new dates for the exam will be announced at a later date.

SBI has notified a total of 67 vacancies for the post of Pharmacist in clerical cadre at 15 different circles across India. On the other hand, the bank has notified a total of 82 Specialist Cadre Officer vacancies for various posts on a contract and regular basis, including that of Manager (Credit Analyst) (45), Data analyst (8), Deputy Manager (9), etc.